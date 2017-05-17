McDonald’s is pulling its new TV advert from screens following criticism that it “exploited child bereavement”.

The ‘Dad’ advert, showing a boy talking with his mum about his late father while sitting in one of the fast food chain’s restaurants, received criticism on social media calling it “cynical and exploitative”.

Bereavement charity Grief Encounter said it had received “countless calls” from parents of bereaved children saying it had caused them upset.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman said in a statement, according to PA: “We can confirm today that we have taken the decision to withdraw our ‘Dad’ TV advert.

“The advert will be removed from all media, including TV and cinema, completely and permanently this week. It was never our intention to cause any upset.”