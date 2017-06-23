We’ve all been there: you’re hungover, you want a burger, but your weak and tender body can’t bear to walk 10 minutes up the road to your nearest McDonald’s.

Nightmare.

Thankfully, this hellish scenario will soon be a thing of the past, because McDonald’s UK has launched its first home delivery service.

Fast food fans in London, Nottingham and Leeds can now order anything from the menu straight to their door.

And if the service proves to be popular (which we’re sure it will), more locations will be added shortly.

The home delivery service has been launched in partnership with UberEats - the food delivery app created by Uber.

Customers will be able to order home delivery McDonald’s from 7am to 2am, with a delivery charge of £2.50 added to all orders.

As the service is in its early stages, you’ll only be able to order food if you live within a mile and a half of certain outlets.

But with the trial launching in 22 London restaurants, seven Nottingham restaurants and three Leeds restaurants, plenty of us will feel the benefits.

Bring on those Big Macs.

