McDonald’s may have become the latest company to end up in Donald Trump’s bad books after an abusive tweet was sent out from one of its official accounts.
A tweet posted from the fast food company’s corporate account on Thursday laid into the new US president.
The tweet, published just after 1pm (UK time), read: “@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackOBama back, also you have tiny hands.”
The tweet was also pinned to the top of the account’s feed.
But it didn’t take long for someone at the chain to twig what had happened and the tweet was swiftly deleted.
But not before it was retweeted more than 2,000 times.
McDonald’s posted a tweet following the incident, explaining what had happened:
It’s a bit awkward considering Trump is such a fan of McDonald’s...
In fact, he even once appeared in this cringe-inducing advert...