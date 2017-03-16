McDonald’s may have become the latest company to end up in Donald Trump’s bad books after an abusive tweet was sent out from one of its official accounts.

A tweet posted from the fast food company’s corporate account on Thursday laid into the new US president.

The tweet, published just after 1pm (UK time), read: “@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackOBama back, also you have tiny hands.”