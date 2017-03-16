All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    16/03/2017 14:56 GMT | Updated 16/03/2017 15:40 GMT

    McDonald's Post Tweet Calling Donald Trump A 'Disgusting Excuse Of A President'

    Let's hope this doesn't start some beef.

    McDonald’s may have become the latest company to end up in Donald Trump’s bad books after an abusive tweet was sent out from one of its official accounts.

    A tweet posted from the fast food company’s corporate account on Thursday laid into the new US president.

    The tweet, published just after 1pm (UK time), read: “@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackOBama back, also you have tiny hands.”

    A screenshot of the tweet posted to the McDonald's corporate account

    The tweet was also pinned to the top of the account’s feed.

    But it didn’t take long for someone at the chain to twig what had happened and the tweet was swiftly deleted.

    But not before it was retweeted more than 2,000 times.

    McDonald’s posted a tweet following the incident, explaining what had happened:

    It’s a bit awkward considering Trump is such a fan of McDonald’s...

    Celebrating 1237! #Trump2016

    A post shared by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on

    In fact, he even once appeared in this cringe-inducing advert...

    SEE ALSO:

    MORE:newsDonald TrumpCurrent Affairs

    Conversations