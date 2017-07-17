McFly guitarist Danny Jones has revealed he is about to become a dad for the first time.

The 31-year-old shared the news that his wife, Georgia, is pregnant with their first child, with Hello! magazine.

“I think we’re having a boy,” he said. “I’m going to be a mess at the birth - when I find out if we have a son or a daughter, when I meet him or her.”

Jones shared a photo of him holding his wife’s bump with the caption: “Mini Jones coming soon.”