All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    17/07/2017 09:47 BST

    McFly's Danny Jones Reveals Wife Georgia Is Pregnant With Their First Child Together

    'The McFamily is growing!'

    McFly guitarist Danny Jones has revealed he is about to become a dad for the first time.

    The 31-year-old shared the news that his wife, Georgia, is pregnant with their first child, with Hello! magazine.

    “I think we’re having a boy,” he said. “I’m going to be a mess at the birth - when I find out if we have a son or a daughter, when I meet him or her.”

    Jones shared a photo of him holding his wife’s bump with the caption: “Mini Jones coming soon.”

    Jones explained he and his wife found out they were expecting five months after they started trying for a family.

    He added: “At first we were shocked when it happened as we’d been casually trying but so many people have such a hard graft starting a family that we didn’t expect it to happen so quickly.”

    Jones, who wed Georgia in 2014, is the third McFly member to start a family.

    Tom Fletcher and his wife Giovanna are parents to three-year-old Buzz and one-year-old Buddy. Harry Judd and his wife Izzy are parents to one-year-old Lola and are expecting their second child later this year.  

    Reacting to the baby news, Giovanna Fletcher tweeted: “Huge congratulations to @thegeorgiaedit and @itsDannyJones. I can’t wait to meet your little bubba. The McFamily is growing.”

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Pregnant Celebrities 2017
    MORE:parentscelebrity parentsparents-to-bePregnancypregnancy announcementMcFlyDanny Jones

    Conversations