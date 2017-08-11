Once a month, Battersea Dogs and Cats Home transforms into a hive of excitement. Long tables filled with colourful wool and knitting needles become flanked by people crafting tiny toys and blankets for the centre’s feline inhabitants. The rescue centre partners with Love Knitting to run a monthly session where volunteers can pay to knit little gifts for the cats, such as blankets and toys. The idea is that the cats keep these items so they have something familiar to take with them when they eventually find their forever homes.

This summer, the rescue centre has been particularly under strain. “Kitten season is upon us and has been longer than usual,” JoAnna Puzzo, Battersea’s cattery team leader, told HuffPost UK at one of their sessions held on International Cat Day (8 August). “A lot of cats are still not being neutered and having litter upon litter upon litter of kittens. When their owners can’t rehome them or they’re stuck with these litters, they bring them in to us. Or, unfortunately, sometimes we see them dumped or abandoned and we take them in.” Usually the kittens are rehomed after a week or two, however it’s taking longer this year because there are so many of them. “We’re hoping they’ll find homes soon,” Puzzo added.

HuffPost UK Paulie, pictured, was offered a forever home one day after the event.