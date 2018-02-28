Meghan Markle and the Duchess of Cambridge coordinated in blue at their first official joint engagement for The Royal Foundation.
Markle wore a navy wrap dress (a style favoured by the Duchess, whose Issa engagement dress has become iconic). Her sleeveless satin belted number by Jason Wu costs £1,415 and was still available to buy in a few sizes on Net-A-Porter, at the time of writing.
The Duchess wore a royal blue A-line Seraphine maternity dress, with peplum detailing on the empire waist. She selected the dress from a pre-collection that will be available to buy later this year for £99.
The pair were joined by Prince William and Prince Harry at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum, on Wednesday 28th February. They showcased the programmes run by the foundation including Heads Together, the Invictus Games and United for Wildlife.
The Duke and Duchess, Prince Harry and Markle appeared on stage together to discuss why The Royal Foundation was set up, the projects they are currently working on, and their ambitions for the future.
Markle will formally become the fourth Patron of The Royal Foundation after her and Prince Harry’s wedding on 19 May.