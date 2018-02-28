Meghan Markle and the Duchess of Cambridge coordinated in blue at their first official joint engagement for The Royal Foundation.

Markle wore a navy wrap dress (a style favoured by the Duchess, whose Issa engagement dress has become iconic). Her sleeveless satin belted number by Jason Wu costs £1,415 and was still available to buy in a few sizes on Net-A-Porter, at the time of writing.

The Duchess wore a royal blue A-line Seraphine maternity dress, with peplum detailing on the empire waist. She selected the dress from a pre-collection that will be available to buy later this year for £99.