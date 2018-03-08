Meghan Markle shared hugs with school pupils in Birmingham today as she and Prince Harry made their first official visit to the city to celebrate the aspirations of young women on International Women’s Day. Despite enduring a wait in the drizzling rain, enthusiastic locals cheered and waved Union Flags as they finally caught sight of the royal pair, who stopped to speak to onlookers as they made their way to Millennium Point. The pair couple were met by John Crabtree, Lord Lieutenant of the West Midlands while Meghan - dressed in a coat by J Crew, trousers by Alexander Wang and an AllSaints jumper - was greeted by shouts of “You’re beautiful.”

Victoria Jones/PA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to sisters Jean Dickinson and Irene Gould while on a walkabout during a visit to Millennium Point in Birmingham

Victoria Jones/PA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a walkabout during a visit to Millennium Point in Birmingham

Josie Weeks, Carol Haywood and Stephen McNally (from left to right) brave cold and wet conditions waiting for the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/SQxkC5VRBL — PA Royal Reporters (@PARoyal) March 8, 2018

Thank you to everyone (dogs included!) for the warm welcome to Birmingham this morning. pic.twitter.com/f6E3gbGfiP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 8, 2018

Phil and Sue, who travelled from South Wales to meet the couple, said chatting to Harry and Meghan was “just like speaking to your next door neighbour”. “It was lovely, Sue added. “It was absolutely brilliant, they asked us what our names were.” “Harry recognised our accents too,” Phil said. “We are fans of the royals, especially the new royals,” he continued. “But we are old enough to remember the coronation in 1953.” School pupil, Sophia Richards, 10, got closer than most to Meghan after she was swept into an impromptu embrace by the future princess.

EMPICS Entertainment Harry takes 10-year-old Sophia Richards, a pupil from the Oasis Academy Warndon in Worcester, to meet Meghan

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Meghan shakes hands with Sophia Richards, a pupil from the Oasis Academy Warndon in Worcester

During their tour of the city, which falls on International Women’s Day, Harry and Meghan attended an event encouraging young women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM). Hosted by social enterprise Stemettes, the event saw the couple speak to students about the challenges of working in male-dominated STEM industries. The pair - who are due to tie the knot in May - also donned headsets resembling a virtual rollercoaster. After finishing talking through various pieces of technology with the students, the pair sat together to listen to speeches from inspiring women in Stem industries. Meghan was shocked by some of the technology on display, including pianos made out of bananas and how to “hack the web”. She told some students that the coding they were working on was very impressive, saying: “Wow, that’s really cool.”

WPA Pool via Getty Images Harry tries out a VR headset during a visit to Millennium Point to celebrate International Women's Day

WPA Pool via Getty Images

Harry shared his finance’s thoughts and encouraged the talented students to go into careers in science and maths. The couple left the event after both were given a goody bag which said: “I am not just a bag, I am a Stemettes bag.” They received a huge round of applause from the 90 female students as they made their way to their next event. The couple also gave prizes to three winners of a speech-writing competition in which they spoke about their most inspiring women. Harry and Meghan nodded in approval after each of the speeches and gave all three a generous clap at the end.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Meghan Markle meets members of the public during a visit to Millennium Point in Birmingham

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Meghan Markle meets members of the public during a visit to Millennium Point in Birmingham

Jasmin Gray/HuffPost UK Lydia, Karen, Lucy and Becky, representatives from homeless charity Forgotten Feet, braved the rain to spot Harry and Meghan

“It’s adorable they have come somewhere they know a lot of students and young people will be able to meet them,” well-wishers Omo and Kathy said while standing outside of Millennium Point. Meanwhile Syed, a business management student at the University of Birmingham, said the royal visit was a “once in a lifetime opportunity” for international students in the city. “I’m so excited to see Harry and Meghan,” the 21 year old said. “It’s a great thing for Birmingham.” Lydia, Karen, Lucy and Becky, representatives from homeless charity Forgotten Feet, told HuffPost they had braved the rain for more than an hour in the hopes of spotting Harry and his American bride. “It’s great that they are willing to come and socialise with ‘normal’ people,” Karen said. “We like that they don’t just stick to London.

Jasmin Gray/HuffPost UK Royal well-wishers Omo and Kathy in Birmingham

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet members of the public during a visit to Millennium Point in Birmingham