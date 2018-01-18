Prince Harry’s bride-to-be may still only just be coming to terms with her newfound Meghan Markle effect, but she’s already harnessing it to shine a spotlight on local talent.

Markle was spotted wearing Dina skinny fit high waist jeans from Welsh brand Hiut Denim Co. while visiting Cardiff Castle with her fiancé on 18 January.

She may be following in the Duchess of Cambridge’s footsteps, as her future sister-in-law is known to use her appearances to support local designers.

Markle looks fetching in a black turtleneck and chic Stella McCartney coat.