Prince Harry’s bride-to-be may still only just be coming to terms with her newfound Meghan Markle effect, but she’s already harnessing it to shine a spotlight on local talent.
Markle was spotted wearing Dina skinny fit high waist jeans from Welsh brand Hiut Denim Co. while visiting Cardiff Castle with her fiancé on 18 January.
She may be following in the Duchess of Cambridge’s footsteps, as her future sister-in-law is known to use her appearances to support local designers.
Markle looks fetching in a black turtleneck and chic Stella McCartney coat.
The jeans, which cost £175, are cut to order in Cardigan, West Wales, and will be available from March in sizes 6 - 14.
The brand takes a sustainable approach when it comes to washing their jeans.
“We believe, the longer you can go without washing them, the more beautiful your pair of jeans will become,” their website states.
Harry is officially known as Prince Henry of Wales, so Markle’s participation in this particular visit is significant to the couple.