Meghan Markle Joins Royal Family For Christmas Day Service At Sandringham

Meghan Markle joined the royal family for their traditional Christmas Day service at the Queen’s Sandringham estate.

Wearing a light brown coat and brown hat, boots and bag, the 36-year-old walked arm-in-arm with fiance Prince Harry, 33, as they made the short journey from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church.

The couple were joined by Harry’s brother William and the Duchess of Cambridge.