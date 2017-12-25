Meghan Markle Joins Royal Family For Christmas Day Service At Sandringham

Meghan Markle joined the royal family for their traditional Christmas Day service at the Queen’s Sandringham estate.
Wearing a light brown coat and brown hat, boots and bag, the 36-year-old walked arm-in-arm with fiance Prince Harry, 33, as they made the short journey from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church.
The couple were joined by Harry’s brother William and the Duchess of Cambridge.
Prince Philip, Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also attended, along with other members of the family. Markle joined them to greet crowds after the service – some of whom who had been waiting since 5am.
The Queen was also present, having been unable to attend church at Sandringham on Christmas morning last year due to a heavy cold. It was the first time since 1988 she had missed the Christmas day service, but she joined the royal family celebrations during the day.
Actress Markle and Prince Harry got engaged on November 27 and a few days later a proud Harry introduced his bride-to-be to the nation during a series of official events in Nottingham. The couple will marry in May next year at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.