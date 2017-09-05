Meghan Markle has opened up about her relationship with Prince Harry for the first time, revealing how she’s coped with the increased levels of press attention she’s received during the past 11 months.

Meghan and Harry’s relationship was first reported on in the tabloid press back in October 2016.

The attention she then faced led Harry to make the unprecedented move of issuing a statement, via Kensington Palace, which said he was “worried about Ms Markle’s safety” and “deeply disappointed that he not been able to protect her”.

GTRESONLINE Meghan attended Pippa Middleton's recent wedding reception with her boyfriend

Since then, Meghan has avoided discussing the relationship, elegantly sidestepping a question about it at a ‘Suits’ press conference in June, but she’s now praised her “supportive” boyfriend in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Addressing her new-found level of fame, she said: “It has its challenges, and it comes in waves - some days it can feel more challenging than others.

The actress also indicated that, for the time being at least, she and Harry will not be making any joint statements or giving interviews together.

VANITY FAIR Meghan's Vanity Fair cover

The article also confirms previously unknown details of their relationship, revealing that the couple met “through mutual friends” in July 2016, three months before hitting headlines.

While she’s well-known to many TV fans thanks to her role in ‘Suits’, Meghan also unveiled her first ever fashion collection in January, designing pieces for Canadian retailer Reitmans.

Meghan also devotes a lot of her time to humanitarian work, participating in the annual One Young World conference and also serving as a United Nations ambassador.

