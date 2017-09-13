The ‘Suits’ actress appears on the cover of the magazine’s October 2017 issue, which was revealed last month, alongside the headline ‘She’s Wild About Harry!’.

Danny Moloshok / Reuters Priyanka Chopra

The interview itself also focusses largely on Meghan’s relationship with the Prince, as she discusses their romance for the first time, which has left Priyanka slightly irked.

VANITY FAIR Meghan's Vanity Fair cover

This isn’t the first time Priyanka has spoken publicly about the way her pal’s relationship has been covered by the media.

She previously called out US chat show host Wendy Williams for defining Meghan as “Prince Harry’s girlfriend”.

Correcting Wendy on her live TV show back in May, she replied: “Also Meghan Markle, actress, ‘Suits’, her achievements. Just saying…”

