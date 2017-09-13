Meghan Markle’s close friend and fellow actor Priyanka Chopra has given her verdict on the star’s recent Vanity Fair interview, admitting she wasn’t entirely impressed.
The ‘Suits’ actress appears on the cover of the magazine’s October 2017 issue, which was revealed last month, alongside the headline ‘She’s Wild About Harry!’.
The interview itself also focusses largely on Meghan’s relationship with the Prince, as she discusses their romance for the first time, which has left Priyanka slightly irked.
When asked about the cover by Entertainment Tonight, the ‘Baywatch’ actress explained: “I don’t know if I will get into trouble for this, but I have an opinion.
“I mean, she’s on the cover of Vanity Fair. It would have been nice to write about her not just her boyfriend. I’m just saying.
“It’s just a little sexist,” Priyanka added. “Look, I’m a feminist and I love boys, okay… The only thing I’m saying is that there needs to be a certain sense of equality where a woman is not just a plus one, you know.”
This isn’t the first time Priyanka has spoken publicly about the way her pal’s relationship has been covered by the media.
She previously called out US chat show host Wendy Williams for defining Meghan as “Prince Harry’s girlfriend”.
Correcting Wendy on her live TV show back in May, she replied: “Also Meghan Markle, actress, ‘Suits’, her achievements. Just saying…”