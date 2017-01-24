All Sections
    24/01/2017 11:16 GMT

    Mel Giedroyc Reveals The HUGE Show She Turned Down And Opens Up About The ‘Weird’ Fallout From ‘Bake Off’ Departure

    'I’d want to be out there getting the laughs, being dragged around.'

    As dream ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestants go, former ‘Great British Bake Off’ presenter Mel Giedroyc is up there.

    But the 48-year-old, who is currently on our screens co-presenting ‘Let It Shine’ alongside Graham Norton on BBC One, reveals she has been offered the chance to take to the ‘Strictly’ dancefloor, but turned down the chance.

    And the reason? Well, she’s simply not old enough... yet.

    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    Mel Giedroyc

    “I love watching it so much I almost didn’t want to spoil the pleasure by being on it,” she told Radio Times.

    “You’re not the comedy old bag yet, which would be the joy of going on Strictly..

    “If I did it, I’d want to be Ann Widdecombe. I’d want to be out there getting the laughs, being dragged around.”

    So that’s only a ‘no’ for now then, by the sounds of it.

    Ian West/PA Wire
    Mel and Sue won't be fronting 'The Great British Bake Off' on Channel 4.

    Mel also spilled the beans on what the fallout was like after she announced that, along with her TV wife Sue Perkins, they wouldn’t be following ‘The Great British Bake Off’ to its new home on Channel 4.

    After the broadcaster 4 confirmed it had bought the show last year, the pair announced they wouldn’t be “going with the dough”.

    Mel described the period that followed as “a pretty weird time”.

    “The press were camped out on my doorstep,” she says. “My eldest daughter actually saw a few of them off, which I was very, very proud of,” she said.

    “I’m not the kind of person who would court that sort of attention. I have a very private existence and I had to slightly clench my buttocks during that.”
    Read the full interview with Mel in this week’s Radio Times, out now. www.radiotimes.com

    Radio Times

