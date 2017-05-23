Melania Trump Keeps Refusing To Hold Donald's Tiny Hand

Only yesterday a clip of Melania Trump appearing to swat away the hand of the President bagged Haaretz a whopping 80,000 retweets.
Now, if we were being kind we could surmise that perhaps it was a bit of playful ribbing, or maybe the First Lady had a bit of a clammy hand seeing as Israel is rather warm this time of year.
But it’s happened again. Just watch.
Oof.
Earlier in the day the Trumps visited Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre, where his note was duly compared to the previous President’s.
In a speech he called the Nazi extermination of 6 million Jews "the most savage crime against God and his children" during the most sensitive stop on his two-day visit to Israel, reports the Associated Press.
Trump had come under criticism in some quarters for planning just a brief half-hour stop at Yad Vashem, following a series of missteps by his administration on issues of concern to the Jewish American community - such as inadequately denouncing the anti-Semitic rhetoric of some of his supporters and appearing cavalier at times about the Holocaust.
But Trump pleased his hosts in Israel by taking a strong stand in expressing sympathy for Holocaust victims and support for the Jewish state.