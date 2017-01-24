Donald Trump was all beaming smiles as he was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, as was his devoted family who stood behind him.
Well, nearly all of them.
His wife, first lady Melania, looked like she was having a terrible time on Friday.
Or as Jezebel put it...
The footage is genuine but the reason for that rapidly disappearing smile is not known.
Other (definitely doctored) clips of the day have also suggested Melania might not be too happy with her new role.
The new White House also raised eyebrows on its first day by posting on its official website a biography of Melania that included an explicit reference to her jewellery collection, which it noted was sold on the home-shopping channel QVC.
By Saturday, that line had been edited and simplified to say that she had “launched her own jewellery collection”.
A spokeswoman for the first lady said the website was updated out of “an abundance of caution” and that the jewellery line is no longer available in any case.