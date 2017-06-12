Men, It's Okay To Reach Out For Help If You're Suffering From Depression

They say no man is an island, but when it comes to mental health issues many find themselves in an ocean of their own thoughts, feeling both isolated and unable to reach out for help.

Depression affects millions of men around the world and suicide remains the biggest killer of men aged under 45 in the UK. Ultimately many feel unable to cope with or talk about how they feel because of rigid notions of what it means to be a man.

That’s why Heads Up Guys, an organisation working to support men with mental health issues, has curated a series of photographs to encourage men to #ReachOut for support to mark Men’s Health Week (12-18 June 2017).

Drawing on their own experiences with mental health, the photographers share powerful messages on why it’s vital for everyone to remember they are not alone.