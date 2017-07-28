All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    28/07/2017 15:13 BST

    These Shirt Holders Are The Men's Equivalent Of Suspenders And We Can't Quite Believe Our Eyes

    Huh? 🤔

    Shirt holders for men have arrived and they look like suspenders.

    NV Holders are a fashion accessory made for men who struggle to keep their shirts looking crisp, straight, and neatly tucked in. 

    Since launching two Kickstarter campaigns in 2014, the Slovenia-based company created by Nik Vene has produced two versions to pick from: ‘S-holder’ and ‘T-holder’ - in black, blue and beige. 

    Vene was inspired to create the design due to being “stressed out because of his shirt” and having to “constantly re-tuck it; when he stretched, kneeled or sat”.

    Featuring three metal clasps and elastic, the holders can clip onto your shirt and basically keep it in place all day long. 

    A post shared by NV Holders (@nv.holders) on

    Priced at £27 ($34.99) - with international shipping available - you can buy them online.  

    A post shared by NV Holders (@nv.holders) on

    A post shared by NV Holders (@nv.holders) on

    The brand has shared multiple videos of the holders in action on Instagram - and they kind of look sexual. 

    A post shared by NV Holders (@nv.holders) on

    And social media users have had mixed reactions to the fashion accessory: 

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleFashionmen's fashion

    Conversations