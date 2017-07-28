Shirt holders for men have arrived and they look like suspenders.
NV Holders are a fashion accessory made for men who struggle to keep their shirts looking crisp, straight, and neatly tucked in.
Since launching two Kickstarter campaigns in 2014, the Slovenia-based company created by Nik Vene has produced two versions to pick from: ‘S-holder’ and ‘T-holder’ - in black, blue and beige.
Vene was inspired to create the design due to being “stressed out because of his shirt” and having to “constantly re-tuck it; when he stretched, kneeled or sat”.
Featuring three metal clasps and elastic, the holders can clip onto your shirt and basically keep it in place all day long.
Priced at £27 ($34.99) - with international shipping available - you can buy them online.
The brand has shared multiple videos of the holders in action on Instagram - and they kind of look sexual.
And social media users have had mixed reactions to the fashion accessory: