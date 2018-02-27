Today's Report On The Mental Health Act Exposes A Broken System

This morning the Care Quality commission published their annual report, ‘Monitoring the Mental Health Act 2016/7’. The report finds, once again, that too many patients who are detained under the Mental Health Act continue to experience care that does not fully protect their rights or ensure their wellbeing. Even worse, the report finds that, compared to previous years’ reports, the situation is not improving. Detentions made under the Mental Health Act continue to rise. The rate rose by 9% last year alone.

The report exposes a broken system. A system in which there is no evidence of patient involvement in 32% of patient care plans. A system in which there is no evidence of the consideration of the least restrictive options for care in 17% of cases. A system in which 24% of patient care plans contain no evidence of making a record of the plans for discharging patients back home following inpatient care, even though we know this is the period when suicide is most likely to occur.

I was appalled to read in the report about the case of one patient who has been waiting for over one year in long term segregation, unable to access the high secure bed that she desperately needs.

And more concerning again is the fact that many high secure beds are being occupied by patients who no longer require them. But medium secure services are operating at full capacity, preventing high secure patient services from stepping patients down. This means that vulnerable patients are being admitted to, or retained in, higher levels of physical security than is appropriate for their overall care.