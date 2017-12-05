Button up your coats and hold onto your hats because it’s going to be a wild week of weather! Storm Caroline is expected to bring a spell of heavy winds to northern Scotland on Thursday, with the Met Office warning of gusts of up to 60-70mph, rising to 80mph on north-facing coasts.

Come Friday, a snow, hail and ice weather warning will be covering much of the country, with between 2-5 cm of snow likely for some, and up to 20cm possible on higher ground. Strong northwest winds could even bring us blizzard conditions and icy surfaces are expected so be sure to drive carefully . The snow and ice warning remains in place until 6pm on Saturday.

#StormCaroline has been officially named by the Met Office. High winds are expected to affect northern Scotland on Thursday. Warnings issued, stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/J7nZOEFhYr December 5, 2017