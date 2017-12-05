Button up your coats and hold onto your hats because it’s going to be a wild week of weather!
Storm Caroline is expected to bring a spell of heavy winds to northern Scotland on Thursday, with the Met Office warning of gusts of up to 60-70mph, rising to 80mph on north-facing coasts.
Come Friday, a snow, hail and ice weather warning will be covering much of the country, with between 2-5 cm of snow likely for some, and up to 20cm possible on higher ground.
Strong northwest winds could even bring us blizzard conditions and icy surfaces are expected so be sure to drive carefully . The snow and ice warning remains in place until 6pm on Saturday.
There will be lingering residual winds from storm Caroline over the weekend, and the wind chill factor will make it feel like it’s not above freezing.
In the wake of the storm, an Arctic maritime air will sink down and cover the country by Friday. Everywhere will struggle to get above single figures, reaching a peak of 5/6C in London.
Though there will be patches of sunshine, any showers across the country will fall as snow.