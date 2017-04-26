The weather has taken a chilly turn of late, but the good news is, things will be warming up as we approach the treasured fourth Bank Holiday of the year. On Wednesday there is still the possibility of wintry showers over higher ground on the north and eastern sides of the country, along with the chance of hail and thunder and yes, thundersnow. It will be cloudy in the north west with patchy showers falling as hill snow.

The rest of country will continue to experience sunny spells, though showers will be become more frequent and heavier in the south east, with the possibility of some hail and thunder. The day will remain on the colder side, though not as breezy as Tuesday. London and the south east could see temperatures of between 11-13C, while those in central England and the north are likely to stay in single figures.

