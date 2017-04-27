It’s been a brrrrisk week as far as the weather is concerned (-5.6C overnight in Sennybridge, Wales and just above freezing in London!) but starting tomorrow you should be safe to shed a layer or two. Friday will generally be a dry day, with some sunny spells and light showers in coastal areas. In patches of prolonged sunshine we could see the mercury nudge 15C in London, with Birmingham highs expected to be around 12C and 9C for Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

It's been a cold week for many. However, a change in wind direction means it'll turn milder this #BankHolidayWeekend, though with some rain pic.twitter.com/K75mCNdG9O — Met Office (@metoffice) April 27, 2017

While no one is promising a heatwave, Saturday will be the day to break out the barbecue big guns if you’ve got one planned for the bank holiday weekend. The Met Office is predicting sunny spells casting a 14-15C warmth in the south east and up to 12C in Edinburgh, but some cloud will be thickening in the west as a new weather front forms. A few showers are expected in Scotland and along the coast.

With the continuation of the chilly weather today, it's good news for hay fever sufferers as the #Pollen levels remain low throughout today pic.twitter.com/LyHwI7Telh — Met Office (@metoffice) April 27, 2017