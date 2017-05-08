There’s good news for Britons for the next few days at least, with the Met Office predicting temperatures will hit 20C on Wednesday, following a sunny end to the weekend.

The Met Office on Monday suggested the UK could expect three days of settled weather after temperatures reached 21.3C (70.3F) in Pershore, Worcestershire, on Sunday. In London, temperatures reached 19C (66.2F) yesterday.

The sunny spell no doubt came as a welcome relief for many, after temperatures dropped to -1.7C (28.94F) in some parts of the country on Saturday night, according to Met Office figures.