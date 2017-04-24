Defence secretary Michael Fallon has said Theresa May would be willing to launch a pre-emptive nuclear strike and denied he was trying to “smear” Jeremy Corbyn as unfit for office.

Corbyn is facing renewed questions over his fitness to be prime minister after a day of confusion over Labour’s defence policy.

The Labour leader came under fire from the Conservatives after he appeared to call into question Labour’s commitment to maintaining Britain’s Trident nuclear deterrent.

There was further controversy after he suggested he would be reluctant to authorise a drone strike on the leader of the Islamic State terror group and could suspend RAF attacks against the extremists in Syria and Iraq.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning, Fallon said Labour “chaos” over their defence policy was “double the security risk to this country”.

But presenter Nick Robinson asked the defence secretary: “This is a legitimate argument between grown ups, yet you are trying to smear Mr Corbyn as unfit to hold high office.”

Fallon said: “Mr Corbyn wants to be prime minister of this country in six weeks time yesterday we had the staggering performance of someone who wants to be prime minister who wouldn’t necessarily authorize strikes again terrorists, he is against the nuclear deterrent, would stop building the submarines, we have already started building he wouldn’t control our borders and earlier he has even questioned our Nato deployment.”