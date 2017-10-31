Downing Street Refuses To Give Confidence Vote To Sir Michael Fallon

Downing Street repeatedly refused to say today whether the Prime Minister has confidence in Sir Michael Fallon after he admitted touching a journalist’s knee.

The Defence Secretary outed himself as the MP who put his hand on the leg of radio show host Julia Hartley-Brewer some 15 years ago as rumours of sexual harassment involving Parliamentarians sweep through Westminster.

Hartley-Brewer has dismissed the incident, saying she was “not remotely upset or distressed by it” and does not want to become part of a “Westminster witch hunt.”