DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images

Michael Gove’s infamous line that the public have ‘had enough of experts’ was ridiculed by the world’s economic watchdog as it declared its warnings about Brexit had been vindicated. Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), hit back at Gove as she said the vote to quit the EU had already “squeezed” real incomes in Britain, thanks to a plunging pound and rising inflation. Lagarde was withering in her verdict on the arch Brexiteer as she unveiled a new report showing how the IMF’s pre-referendum forecasts had largely proved correct. When he spearheaded the Vote Leave campaign last year, Gove attacked economists predicting lower growth for the UK and claimed on SkyNews that “people in this country have had enough of experts”.

PA Wire/PA Images IMF chief Christine Lagarde.

But speaking in London on Wednesday, the IMF chief said the warnings have been proved right. “Regrettably, the numbers that we are seeing the economy deliver today are actually proving the point we made a year and a half ago, when people said you are too gloomy and you are one of those ‘experts’.” “Unfortunately we were not too gloomy – we were on pretty much on the mark. “Our forecast actually turned out to be the reality of the economy, which is one where sterling has depreciated, inflation has depreciated, wages have been squeezed as a result and investment has been slowed down and is certainly lower than we would expect it to be.”