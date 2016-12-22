Michael Gove Tries To Troll Jay Rayner In Bizarre Twitter Stand-Off

Gove v Rayner.

Michael Gove has engaged in a lengthy row with a top food writer about the ethics of book promotion.

Against the backdrop of an increasingly unstable world, the Conservative MP, Brexit cheerleader and Times columnist opted to pick a battle with Jay Rayner, the Observer’s restaurant critic and feature writer. It started innocently enough.

If you're a cafe/deli/butchers stocking 10 food commandments tweet me a pic of your stock and I'll Rt to shift last min sales... — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) December 21, 2016

One response suggested it was an uncontroversial statement among Rayner’s 167,000 followers.

@jayrayner1 its cute that you think this is last minute! — Christian (@ccwbarry) December 21, 2016

Just one person appeared to take umbrage.

Twitter

Naturally, Rayner was curious.

@michaelgove you have a problem with me tweeting on behalf of retailers who are stocking a book I wrote? — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) December 21, 2016

Again, ‘the Gover’ was enigmatic.

The conversation then started to escalate.

@michaelgove not especially, just curious as to why you are suggesting there's something wrong with me promoting my own book. — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) December 21, 2016

@jayrayner1 food writer says to food outlets please give me good publicity and I will give you good publicity... — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) December 21, 2016

I know you don't like experts, but what little expertise I have is about restaurants not retailers. I don't write about them. https://t.co/SdooKxCyUq — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) December 21, 2016

@jayrayner1 indeed -using your food guru status to offer people free publicity if they help you commercially is v different from reviewing — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) December 21, 2016

Then we got the first zinger(s).

But then dear @michaelgove you wouldn't understand book marketing given you're over a decade late delivering the one you were paid for. — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) December 21, 2016

Look love, when you finally deliver the book you owe you'll finally understand the difference. I don't, for example, review butchers. https://t.co/dWZhqzGcYB — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) December 21, 2016

As Politico reported, Gove is more than a decade late with a planned biography of Henry St John, the Viscount Bolingbroke, a prominent 18th-century Tory politician and writer. Gove then appeared to set a trap.

@jayrayner1 indeed - but sensitivity about using status to advance commercial interest is revealing - btw if keen on public service do call — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) December 21, 2016

But the writer suggested he might have better things to do with his time, or at least should have had.

Dear @michaelgove remember when you were so busy and important that trying to troll someone like me would be an unthinkable waste of time? — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) December 21, 2016

As you’ll recall, Gove, in partnership with Boris Johnson, led the official and successful Vote Leave campaign, then ran to be leader of the Tory party - a move that effectively ended Johnson’s chances of succeeding David Cameron. It failed and he swiftly lost his job in the Cabinet. It was quite a few weeks. And in response to the call to public service ...

Why do you still know anyone who can help with it? If you have evidence of a direct conflict of interest on my part present it. https://t.co/HyGAbw1yZ7 — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) December 21, 2016

But Gove, now writing and £120,00-a-year column for The Times, persisted with his attack.

@jayrayner1 I think that's an acknowledgment of guilt ... btw if you have time to devote to others - pls call — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) December 21, 2016

The remark left his opponent baffled.

Amazing. This man, who believed he had what it takes to be Prime Minister, is accusing me of... er.. well.. I'm just not sure. https://t.co/AZqkLX0zaZ — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) December 21, 2016

It’s worth noting some background to the spat. Rayner and Gove’s wife, Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine, had a Twitter dust-up over, er, kitchens.

Look Sarah Vine blocked me ages ago. Could someone tweet her and ask her to check that poor @michaelgove is okay. he's had a lousy year — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) December 21, 2016

anyway I would like to thank @michaelgove for drawing attention to my latest book. Great as a stocking filler https://t.co/gNbOS5EWoo — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) December 21, 2016

Which was just too tempting.

Ever the marketeer https://t.co/pD2GcjsptB — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) December 21, 2016

Right. I'm off to bed, with my fingers crossed that dear @michaelgove is okay. He's clearly a bIt tired and emotional and you know, BARKING — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) December 22, 2016

The spirit of Christmas is alive and well.