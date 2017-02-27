Michael Gove has blamed a “high intensity” live TV interview for claiming “people in this country have had enough of experts” ahead of the EU referendum - despite making similar remarks in less hostile circumstances days later.

The Tory MP and ex-Cabinet minister was speaking to Newsnight as Nobel prize-winning geneticist Sir Paul Nurse told the programme Gove’s attack risked undermining science as experts “are being derided and pushed back”.

Three weeks before the vote, Gove was interviewed by Sky News’s Faisal Islam as part of a series of high-profile interviews with key Leave and Remain figures.

The Vote Leave chairman said “people in this country have had enough of experts”, a striking phrase amid a growing distrust of established institutions that has been echoed in similar terms by Donald Trump.

And he later appeared to double down on the comments on the eve on the vote, comparing experts to the Nazis who orchestrated a smear campaign against Albert Einstein in the 1930s when interviewed by LBC - a comment condemned by ex-Labour leader Ed Miliband.