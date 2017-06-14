Michael Gove Under Pressure To Match EU Climate Change Targets After Brexit

Newly-appointed environment secretary Michael Gove should make sure the UK matches EU climate change targets after Brexit, a Green MEP has said.

Molly Scott Cato, who had hoped to become the Greens’ second MP at the election and currently represents the South West and Gibraltar in the European Parliament, said Gove should show commitment to his new role by making sure the UK matches or betters EU targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

MEPs were due to vote on Wednesday on the Effort Sharing Regulation (ESR), which regulates emissions produced by sectors not covered by the larger Emissions Trading System (ETS) - including transport, agriculture, buildings and waste.

The legislation sets climate targets for each member country between 2021 to 2030. But with the UK expected to leave the EU before the targets come into effect, Scott Cato said Gove should ensure his department draws up its own plans.