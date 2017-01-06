NEWS

Michael Heseltine, Former Deputy Prime Minister, Fined For Knocking Cyclist From Bike

The cyclist was left with a broken arm.

Jack Sommers Assistant News Editor, Huffington Post UK

The former deputy prime minister Lord Heseltine has been fined £5,000 by magistrates after he admitted knocking a cyclist off his bike.

Michael Heseltine appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and entered a guilty plea to a charge of careless driving, The Press Association reports.

The 83-year-old Tory grandee, driving a green Jaguar, pulled out of a lane and into the path of the cyclist on the B4525 near Thenford in Northamptonshire on June 19 last year.

Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Lord Heseltine, pictured in October, 2016
Michael Stephens/PA Wire
Lord Heseltine behind the wheel of a Jaguar in April 1995

The male cyclist was left with multiple injuries from the crash, including a broken arm, which was fractured in four places, and shattered knees which later required plates and pins.

Lord Heseltine was ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge and £85 costs, a magistrates’ court clerk confirmed.

He was also handed five penalty points.

