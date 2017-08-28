“To be honest I am concerned. Time passes quickly. I welcome the UK government’s papers, and we have read them very carefully, very carefully.

“But we need UK positions on all separation issues. This is necessary to make sufficient progress.

“We must start negotiating seriously. We need UK papers that are clear in order to have constructive negotiations and the sooner we remove the ambiguity, the sooner we will be in a position to discuss on the future relationship and a transitional period.”