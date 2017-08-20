As a former ‘Coronation Street’ star and wife of TV presenter Mark Wright, Michelle Keegan is used to reading all sorts of gossip about her life. But the actress has taken the unusual (ahem) step of disproving one particularly bizarre rumour about herself that surfaced last week.

Rex Michelle Keegan

The 30-year-old, who shot to fame playing Tina McIntyre in ‘Corrie’, hit the headlines last week after it was claimed she had six toes. The rumours started after Michelle was pictured wearing open-toed sandals as she headed out to lunch in Essex, and because of the angle the photograph was taken at, many fans speculated that she had an extra pinky. But now the star has taken to social media to prove the ridiculous claims are just that, with a photo of her feet, with just five toes present and correct on each foot.

Instagram Nothing to (extra) to see here...

Seeing the funny side, she captioned the Instagram snap: “Me and my six toes are off out tonight. Oh wait…” So can everyone calm down now? Unlike many soap stars before her, since quitting ‘Corrie’ in 2014, Michelle has carved out a successful career for herself away from the soap. After starring in the first series of the BBC drama ‘Ordinary Lives’, she went on to play the wife of footballer Bobby Moore in the ITV drama ‘Tina and Bobby’ and as army medic Georgie Lane in the BBC’s ‘Our Girl’. The drama is set to return for a third series after proving a hit with viewers. Michelle took over as the show’s lead in Series 2, replacing Lacey Turner and earned widespread praise for her gritty portrayal of her character, who was kidnapped while on overseas duty. She says: “I’m so happy to be shooting the new series of Our Girl out in Nepal and so very excited to bring more stories of Georgie Lane to life. It’s an amazing experience to be working on such important stories with such an incredible group of people.”