A UK-wide ban on the manufacture of products containing microbeads has come into force today [Tuesday 9 January].

There is a high probability you’ve been unknowingly using microbeads in your daily beauty regime for years.

After a lot of campaigning - with celebrities Ellie Goulding and Dougie Poynter backing the effort - Environment Minister Thérèse Coffey has announced that manufacturers can no longer add tiny pieces of plastic to wash-off cosmetic and personal care products, (such as exfoliating scrubs, shower gels and toothpaste), as evidence has shown the detrimental effect they’ve been having on our planet.

However this isn’t a complete ban - ‘leave-on’ products (such as sunscreen and makeup) will still be allowed to contain microbeads following the cosmetic industry’s resistance, as it is claimed brands would need to reformulate 90% of their products, which would be “difficult”and “expensive”, according to The Telegraph.