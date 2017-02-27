‘Use by’ dates on milk should be scrapped to prevent millions of pints from being wasted each year, a charity has warned. Food waste reduction charity Wrap said people should rely on the sniff test and ‘best before’ dates to determine whether their milk has gone off, as opposed to checking the ‘use by’ date and then throwing away milk that could be perfectly safe to drink. Almost 500 million pints of milk are wasted each year, the charity said, and more than a fifth of that is discarded because of the ‘use by’ label.

sergeyryzhov via Getty Images

Wrap is currently meeting with members of the dairy industry, the Food Standards Agency and government officials about getting rid of ‘use by’ dates on milk products. The charity said the date marks were being used more and more on products that don’t necessarily need them. For example, yoghurts, loose (deli) cheese, chilled naan bread and in-store baked goods. It advised that in these instances, a ‘best before’ date should be used instead. Current guidance from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Wrap is for products to have a ‘use by’ date only where there is a food safety risk. By removing ‘use by’ dates on milk, more than 100 million wasted pints could be saved each year. Andrew Parry, the charity’s special adviser on food and drink, told The Times: “We are exploring with the dairy sector whether milk could move to a ‘best before’ date. That could really help reduce milk wastage.” The hope is that new guidance will be released later this year.