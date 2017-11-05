#MillionMaskMarch activist outside Parliament is spoken to by police pic.twitter.com/xZcEKSTdbe

Anarchist protesters wearing Guido Fawkes disguises brought their anti-capitalist message to the heart of London for the annual Million Mask March.

Thousands of people, including those sporting the famous stylised vizard popularised in the cult film V For Vendetta, chanted pro-civil liberty and anti-establishment slogans as Westminster ground to a virtual halt.

Police maintained a heavy presence outside key locations such as Downing Street, with Scotland Yard enforcing restrictions over the scale and location of the protest following ugly scenes in previous years when bloodied activists clashed with officers.

The event, organised by the notorious hacking collective Anonymous, is held on November 5 every year.

Previous protests have resulted in ugly scenes with activists clashing with officers. While fireworks were let off along the route, no major disturbances broke out.

Police stationed outside Downing Street told the Press Association the march was “incredibly quiet” compared to last year, when 53 people were arrested.