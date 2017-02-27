Moors Murderer Ian Brady Hints Shotgun Found Near Suspected Burial Site Of Keith Bennett Is His

Moors Murderer Ian Brady has hinted that a shotgun unearthed near the suspected burial site of one of his victims could be his. The antique Eibar double-barrelled weapon was found wrapped in a polythene sheet under rocks last year on Saddleworth Moor, near Manchester. The discovery was made by campaigners searching for the grave of 12-year-old Keith Bennett who was murdered by Brady and his accomplice Myra Hindley in the 1960s. Despite pleas from his mother Winnie Johnson, who died in 2012, Keith’s body has never been found.

PA Ian Brady was jailed for life in 1966

When asked about the find in a letter sent to high security Ashworth Hospital by 5 News correspondent, Julian Druker, Brady replied: “Shotgun? I had two shotguns, two revolvers, two rifles, and an automatic, strategically placed. The police only got the revolvers and one rifle”.

Brady’s one-page letter was written in January. It is thought to be the first time he has ever made reference to the weapons. The 78-year-old, who is being force-fed against his wishes after embarking on a hunger strike in 1999, has been held in a psychiatric unit at Liverpool’s Ashworth Hospital since 1985.

PA Keith Bennett was 12 when he was killed. His body has never been found

Greater Manchester Police, which subsequently carried out tests on the shotgun, told 5 News: “We examined the gun to see if it could be linked to any criminal incident that has occurred nationally. However due to the amount of time it had been in the ground, the degradation was so much that there were no forensic opportunities available.” But Bill Harriman, from the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC), and one of the country’s leading experts in firearms says the Eibar gun is consistent with the era Brady was active and may have been buried in a hurry. He said: “The popularity of this type of weapon really blossomed in the 1960s. Whoever did stash it didn’t make a very good job of it. I’ve seen guns that come out of the ground in the 1930s that were really well protected and there’s very little wrong with them.” Brady and Hindley admitted the murder of Keith Bennett in 1987, but their method of killing him was never clear.

Reuters Photographer / Reuters Myra Hindley died in jail in 2002