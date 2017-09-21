Moors Murderer Ian Brady Removed Feeding Tube During Hunger Strike

An inquest into the death of Ian Brady has heard the Moors Murderer would remove his own feeding tube during intermittent hunger strikes.

The 79-year-old, who along with his accomplice Myra Hindley killed and sexually tortured five children and teenagers in the 1960s, died on 15 May.

Brady’s removal of the tube was a “symbol of his need to control,” Dr Noir Thomas, consultant forensic psychiatrist for Mersey Care, told a hearing at Bootle Town Hall, in comments reported by the BBC.