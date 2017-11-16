Morrisons' Black Friday Gin Advent Calendar Deal Will Make Your Heart Sing

Gin fans need to head down to Morrisons where Black Friday has well and truly come early.
The Supermarket is selling a gin-filled advent calendar for £60 which includes popular brands such as Sipsmith, Gordon’s and Tanquery.
Compared to other gin advent calendars on the market, which tend to retail for around £100, it’s a Christmas miracle.
The calendars contain 24 5cl bottles of gin and will be in stores while stocks last until 26 November 2017.
But if your local supermarket has sold out, there’s still the chance to bag yourself a calendar that’s absolutely free, by entering Morrisons’ Black Friday competition.
Simply tag two friends in a post on the Morrisons Facebook page along with #BFDWin1 by 23:59pm on 21 November to enter (but don’t forget to check out the terms and conditions first).
Christmas never looked so merry.