If your bank balance is crying because of your love of avocados, we’ve got good news for you.

Your favourite brunch component is about to get a whole lot cheaper thanks to a high street supermarket selling misshapen avos at a fraction of the price.

Morrisons is set to sell “wonky avocados” for just 39p each in the majority of its stores throughout the UK.

They will retail at just £2.40 per kilogramme, the cheapest on the UK market.

The average retail price for an avocado now stands at £1.05 each in 2017 - up from 98p in 2016.