Barack Obama’s message in the wake of white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, in which he quoted Nelson Mandela and shared a touching image of himself with children of different races, has become the most liked tweet ever on the history of the social network.

The picture may have only been posted a few days ago, after Saturday’s rally erupted into violence and resulted in the death of protestor Heather Heyer, but it rapidly reached the top of the Twitter charts - no doubt because of how much it contrasted with the current president’s reaction.

These are the most popular tweets in terms of likes that Obama’s now sits alongside:

1. Barack Obama’s response to Charlottesville