    Most Popular Baby Names 2017: Top 100 UK Boys' And Girls' Names Released By BabyCentre

    East End gangsters are a surprising source of inspiration for many.

    29/11/2017 16:44 GMT | Updated 2 hours ago

    It’s that time of year again - no, not Chritmas, time for parenting site, BabyCentre to release its official top 100 baby names.

    The lists are created from a survey of more than 94,665 parents who between them gave birth to 51,073 boys and 43,592 girls this year.

    Olivia retained the top girl’s spot for the third year running, while for boys Muhammad has moved back to poll position, ahead of Oliver - names that continue to battle it out year on year. 

    FatCamera via Getty Images

    The survey also looked at the things parents have been influenced by in their naming choices - ranging from East End gangsters to reality television shows. 

    Reggie and Ronnie, the famous first names of the Kray twins, are steadily climbing up the charts, while Violet, the Krays’ mother, and, Nancy, the name of Bill Syke’s moll in Oliver Twist, are growing in popularity too. 

    Linda Kloosterhof via Getty Images

    Gangster characters in the BBC’s ‘Peaky Blinders’ are also having an effect, with Tommy and Arthur rising one and seven places respectively. 

    And the influence of television doesn’t stop there as ITV’s ‘Love Island’ saw Montana, Camilla, and Gabby all have more registrations than ever before.

    Lorna Marsh, associate editor at BabyCentre, said: “Love Island was our surprise screen inspiration this summer!” 

    And if people weren’t being inspired by their box, they were looking outside for nature-inspired names, with Forest, Hawk, Hunter, Fox and Storm proving popular. While Luna (the name of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter) climbing 20 places this year alone.

    Gender-neutral names have also become more popular, with Harley registering as the name with the most even distribution of male and female recipients. 

    BabyCentre

    Here are the top 20 girls and boys names. 

    Top 20 UK Girl’s Names

    Olivia
    Sophia
    Amelia
    Lily
    Emily
    Ava
    Isla
    Isabella
    Mia
    Isabelle
    Ella
    Poppy
    Freya
    Grace
    Sophie
    Evie
    Charlotte
    Aria
    Evelyn
    Phoebe 

    BabyCentre

     

    Top 20 UK Boy’s Names

    Muhammad
    Oliver
    Harry
    Jack
    George
    Noah
    Leo
    Jacob
    Oscar
    Charlie
    Jackson
    William
    Joshua
    Ethan
    James
    Freddie
    Alfie
    Logan
    Lucas
    Finley

    BabyCentre

     

    Here you can see the full list of 100 names for boys and 100 names for girls

    Whether you’re looking for a name that is ‘cool’, ‘cute’, ‘pretty’, or ‘unique’, our Baby Name Generator is here to inspire you. Discover the meaning of your favourite name, browse the 100 most popular baby girl names and baby boy names in England and Wales, or let our Random Name Generator throw up an unusual suggestion.

