It’s that time of year again - no, not Chritmas, time for parenting site, BabyCentre to release its official top 100 baby names.

The lists are created from a survey of more than 94,665 parents who between them gave birth to 51,073 boys and 43,592 girls this year.

Olivia retained the top girl’s spot for the third year running, while for boys Muhammad has moved back to poll position, ahead of Oliver - names that continue to battle it out year on year.