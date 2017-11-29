It’s that time of year again - no, not Chritmas, time for parenting site, BabyCentre to release its official top 100 baby names.
The lists are created from a survey of more than 94,665 parents who between them gave birth to 51,073 boys and 43,592 girls this year.
Olivia retained the top girl’s spot for the third year running, while for boys Muhammad has moved back to poll position, ahead of Oliver - names that continue to battle it out year on year.
The survey also looked at the things parents have been influenced by in their naming choices - ranging from East End gangsters to reality television shows.
Reggie and Ronnie, the famous first names of the Kray twins, are steadily climbing up the charts, while Violet, the Krays’ mother, and, Nancy, the name of Bill Syke’s moll in Oliver Twist, are growing in popularity too.
Gangster characters in the BBC’s ‘Peaky Blinders’ are also having an effect, with Tommy and Arthur rising one and seven places respectively.
And the influence of television doesn’t stop there as ITV’s ‘Love Island’ saw Montana, Camilla, and Gabby all have more registrations than ever before.
Lorna Marsh, associate editor at BabyCentre, said: “Love Island was our surprise screen inspiration this summer!”
And if people weren’t being inspired by their box, they were looking outside for nature-inspired names, with Forest, Hawk, Hunter, Fox and Storm proving popular. While Luna (the name of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter) climbing 20 places this year alone.
Gender-neutral names have also become more popular, with Harley registering as the name with the most even distribution of male and female recipients.
Here are the top 20 girls and boys names.
Top 20 UK Girl’s Names
Olivia
Sophia
Amelia
Lily
Emily
Ava
Isla
Isabella
Mia
Isabelle
Ella
Poppy
Freya
Grace
Sophie
Evie
Charlotte
Aria
Evelyn
Phoebe
Top 20 UK Boy’s Names
Muhammad
Oliver
Harry
Jack
George
Noah
Leo
Jacob
Oscar
Charlie
Jackson
William
Joshua
Ethan
James
Freddie
Alfie
Logan
Lucas
Finley
Here you can see the full list of 100 names for boys and 100 names for girls.
