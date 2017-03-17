Incredible footage has emerged showing the “terrifying moment” a BBC crew got caught up in an explosion at Mount Etna this week.

The chaotic video shows the crew just metres from the eruption in Sicily, Italy, an explosion which one volcanologist at the scene described as “the most dangerous in his 30-year career”.

The eruption happened at about 11:30am on Thursday and left almost a dozen injured.

In the video rubble can be seen being thrown into the air as people try to distance themselves from the growing steam cloud. At the end of the clip survivors are left bloodied.