MP Calls For Law Change As Bank Stops Domestic Violence Victim Closing Joint Account

An MP has called for a change in the law after her constituent was prevented by her bank from closing a joint account she shared with her abusive ex-partner.

Dr Lisa Cameron used Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday to challenge Theresa May about the incident, in which one of her constituents was told she would be unable to close the account unless she appeared in the branch with the man she had fled from.

The SNP MP has demanded action to protect other domestic violence victims from being put through similar trauma.

She told HuffPost UK: “The case concerned a woman who came to my advice surgery and explained she had been in a physically and sexually violent relationship for a number of years.

“At the end of the day, she had to escape for her life, as the abuse was extremely severe.

“She managed to get herself out of the situation and managed to find somewhere safe to stay, but she still had a joint bank account with this person.

“She went to the bank and explained the situation and background, but was told she could not close the account down without appearing in the bank alongside her ex-partner.

“At that point, he was on bail, with conditions that specified he was not to have any contact with her.”