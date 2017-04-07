American anchor Brian Williams sparked an immediate backlash for describing US warships launching missiles into Syria as “beautiful”. Brian Williams, a host on network MSNBC, even evoked a song by Leonard Cohen to hail the “fearsome armaments”. Launching into the bizarre monologue on Thursday, Williams talked about the beauty of weapons used in retaliation to a chemical attack in Syria, in which at least 70 people were killed.

Handout . / Reuters U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter deploys a cruise missile strike against Syria

Handout . / Reuters The Navy ships launched their strikes from the Mediterranean Sea

“We see these beautiful pictures at night from the decks of these two US Navy vessels in the Easter Mediterranean,” Williams said. He spoke over VT of warheads being launched at the Al Shayrat airbase in Syria. A total of 59 missiles were used in last night’s assault on the Syrian army stronghold. Williams then proceeded to lift a line from Cohen’s 1998 hit ‘First We Take Manhattan’.

I am tempted to quote the great Leonard Cohen: 'I am guided by the beauty of our weapons'"

He continued: “And they are beautiful pictures of fearsome armaments making, what is for them, a brief flight over to this airfield.” A pundit he was quizzing on the show, Malcolm Nance, who is as a US intelligence expert, shot back disdainfully: “Not beautiful for the victims, Brian.” But the damage had already been done, and Williams sparked a fierce backlash.

Brian Williams didn't sleep at all last night, couldn't stop rewatching footage of the beautiful, sexy missiles and spanking it — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) April 7, 2017

"Brian Williams" Have you taken leave of all your senses? weapons of war are not beautiful! and Mar a LAGO billionaires club is not the WH! — Darlene Taylor (@Bangelnuts) April 7, 2017

Wtf? Brian Williams is waxing poetic about the beautiful photographs of missiles launching from ships. Why do they pay him? #msnbc — Christina Jacqueline (@cjjohns1951) April 7, 2017

that brian williams video is gross. who thinks war is beautiful? — marvellino (@lmfaovel) April 7, 2017

also fuck brian williams talking about how beautiful those missiles were. — Vee (@vee_xvi) April 7, 2017