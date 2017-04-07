NurPhoto via Getty Images Nigel Farage says Trump voters will be 'worried' by his decision to strike Syria

Nigel Farage has broken with his unwavering support for Donald Trump and attacked the US President for launching air strikes in Syria. The former Ukip leader, who gives unofficial counsel, spoke at rallies, and was a dinner guest of Trump, today criticised the retaliation taken against a chemical attack that killed at least 70 Syrian civilians. So far, 59 cruise missiles have been targeted at an airbase in the troubled country, but the action is unlikely to stop there. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said last night there was “no doubt” Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was behind the original attack on his own people.

PA A map of Syria showing the scene of the chemical attack and the Al Shayrat airfield targeted by US warheads

When asked if he supported efforts to remove Assad from power, Tillerson said: “Those steps are underway”. Farage was quick to depart from his usual praise for Trump today, saying many people who voted for the US President “will be worried about this military intervention”. “Where will it end?” he asked.

Many Trump voters will be worried about this military intervention. Where will it end? — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 7, 2017

His successor as Ukip leader Paul Nuttall quickly followed suit and blasted Trump for the “rash, trigger happy” move. Nuttall said: “The whole world rightly condemns the use of chemical weapons in Syria but the US attack on the Assad regime does nothing to lower tensions, nor will it hasten peace in that country. “Too often rash responses to horrific situations are about the conscience of the attacker, rather than a clear-headed response to an awful situation.

There are currently no good options in Syria." Paul Nuttall

”Assad or Isis is not a choice anyone would wish to make. But firing off missiles in an enraged response shows weakness not strength in the face of horror. “I hoped for better from this administration.” Fargae and Ukip’s departure from supporting Trump would likely leave Downing Street “very happy”, The Times’ Sam Coates speculated afterwards.

Syrian missile strike creates wedge between Team Trump and Team Farage. In amongst challenges this morning, No10 likely to be happy w/that https://t.co/DQjzro82Tm — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) April 7, 2017

Other far-right and alt-right Trump supporters are also rapidly turning against him in response to the airstrikes. Paul Joseph Watson, provocateur-in-chief at conspiracy site Infowars, Richard Spencer, co-editor of altright.com, and Hunter Wallace, founder of occidentaldissent.com, have all been scathing in their criticism. Spencer even wrote: “If Trump takes us into war in Syria, I’m done with him.” The strikes have already rocked diplomatic relations between the US and Russia.

Carlos Barria / Reuters Donald Trump said 'Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children'