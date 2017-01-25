A mum has appealed to the internet for advice asking whether she’s being unreasonable for not wanting to give her partner’s surname to their daughter.

Mumsnet user Brooks10 said her daughter is due “any day” and she and her partner have decided on a first name, but are struggling with the surname.

They are not married, and her partner wants their children to have his surname, which is ‘Perfect’.

“It’s not unreasonable to think that’s not a great surname is it?” she wrote on the Mumsnet thread. “He thinks it’s a great surname to have, so which is it?”