10 Celeb Quotes That Prove Just How Incredible Mum Bods Really Are

It’s no secret that many mums struggle with their changing appearance, during and after pregnancy.

Celebrity mums often find that their figure is the subject of intense scrutiny, but increasingly women in the public eye are fighting back against this ridiculous pressure to “snap back” to their pre-baby figure.

Celebrating the ‘mum bod’ and recognising your physical achievements over the last nine months is nothing to be sniffed at, and these ten celebrity mums hit the nail on the head with their totally inspiring quotes.