10 Celeb Quotes That Prove Just How Incredible Mum Bods Really Are

It’s no secret that many mums struggle with their changing appearance, during and after pregnancy.
Celebrity mums often find that their figure is the subject of intense scrutiny, but increasingly women in the public eye are fighting back against this ridiculous pressure to “snap back” to their pre-baby figure.
Celebrating the ‘mum bod’ and recognising your physical achievements over the last nine months is nothing to be sniffed at, and these ten celebrity mums hit the nail on the head with their totally inspiring quotes.
“I believe in a world where mothers are not expected to shed any physical evidence of their child-bearing experience.”
“Our bodies are amazing and even after having a miscarriage, where I felt that it had completely failed me, it’s incredible what our bodies can do. We all need to get rid of that judgement. It doesn’t matter, that’s not what our bodies are there for."
“I’ve been really focused on not being ‘back’ to anything, but being the best version of myself right now. My body is the site of a miracle now. I don’t want to be pre-miracle.”
"To expect someone to look like her pre-baby self immediately is odd. Because you just grew a human and then birthed that human — there's a lot that needs to go back to where it was. All your organs move around, for chrissakes!"
“When I look down, even now, at the extra skin on my belly, it’s a reminder that I’ve done something spectacular. It’s a reminder that I’m a superhero.”
“That whole ‘bounce back’ after pregnancy. I don’t like that terminology. Look, if you got into the bikini two weeks after, good for you, but that wasn’t me. And that’s okay.”
“I am not pregnant, but I’ve had three kids and there is a ‘bump’. From now on ladies, I will have a bump and it will be my baby bump. Let’s just all settle in and get used to it. It’s not going everywhere.”
“You have to give yourself time. Breastfeed. Stay home. Sleep. Your kid is only three months old. Like, what are you going to the gym for? Catch up on the fucking [TV] reruns.”
“After making two babies…it’s hard to stay positive and love yourself. You feel like a kangaroo with a giant pouch, everything’s saggy and weird. But you think about how beautiful it is that you’re able to make children.”
"I like my body so much better after I had kids. Is that a crazy thing to say? I'm more womanly. I feel sexier."