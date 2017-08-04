A mum who has a condition causing her to produce an oversupply of breast milk donates gallons each day to mothers and babies in need.

Elisabeth Keturah Anderson-Sierra, 29, from Oregon, US, knew when she was pregnant with her firstborn that she wanted to donate her milk, but had no idea at that point how much her body would produce.

After the birth of her second daughter, she was told she had hyper lactation syndrome - an oversupply of breast milk.

To date, she pumps 225oz a day (1.75 gallons), on top of breastfeeding. Overall, she has donated more than 78,000 ounces of breast milk.

As well as donating milk to a milk bank, Anderson-Sierra donates 50% of her milk locally to mothers in need at no cost.

She shared her story on the Breastfeeding Mama Talk Facebook page to educate people about what it really takes to be a milk donor.

“This is my choice and I truly love what I do,” she said. “But I feel the donor’s side is rarely talked about.”