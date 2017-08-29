A mum is debating whether she should change the name of her daughter, who was born 10 months ago in October 2016.

The mum shared her reservations about the name on Mumsnet and explained that it doesn’t seem to work as well as it did in her head.

“My daughter was born on Halloween (2016) and I named her Autumn,” the mum wrote on Monday 28 August.

“I really like the look of it and the sound of it in my head. Since using it as a name, it doesn’t seem to work as well?”

The mum explained that lots of people just “don’t get” the name, including her mum.

“My mum actually makes jokes about it,” she wrote. “She says: ‘I can’t wait to see my granddaughter who hasn’t got a proper name’ or she directly speaks to her and says: ‘You might as well have been named Season’”.

She said she is really close to her mum, which is perhaps why she is vocal about the baby’s name.

The majority of people commenting on the Mumsnet thread thought Autumn was a “lovely” name and told the original poster to ignore her mum’s comments.

“I think Autumn is a beautiful name, it is also my favourite season,” one wrote. “Your mum is making you paranoid. Tell her you don’t want to hear another word about your daughter’s name.”

Another wrote: “I can guarantee that no one else feels as strongly about your daughter’s name as your mum. I like Autumn. I think it’s a lovely name.”

“You can change it easily but don’t do that just because your mum makes snarky comments,” commented another. “I think Autumn is a beautiful name.”

Several people weren’t keen on the name and suggested the mum changes it sooner rather than later.

“Yes change it,” one person wrote. “At this point she’s too young to know any different.”

And another commented: “I’m not keen on this as a first name, and imagine if she ends up marrying someone with the last name Winter.”

