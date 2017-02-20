Mum Moved To Tears After Receiving The Only Photo Of Her With Her Daughter

All parents know that although we might have hundreds of photos of our babies on our photostream, there are far fewer that feature mum in the picture too. Many parents are guilty of staying behind the camera for those special moments, and now one mum has said she cried after receiving the first ever picture of her and her daughter.

Kylie Hart from New South Wales, Australia, says she was moved to tears after her husband sent her the candid picture of her and her daughter lying on her sofa that she didn’t know had been taken. Hart, who is pregnant with her second child, shared the black and white image on Facebook, saying: “There are so many beautiful moments of my husband and our daughter but none of me. “Till the other day my husband sent me this lovely photo, I was so happy to receive it I started to cry.”

Hart echoed the message of fellow-Australian mum, Sophie Cachia, who went viral earlier this month after urging men to “take the god damn photo” rather than always leaving it to mum.