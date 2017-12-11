A mum has written a touching tribute to the Santa in her local shopping centre who made her shy son’s grotto experience a magical one.

The mum, named Virri, shared the open letter on Imgur, alongside a photo of her son smiling down at Santa.

“Dear Mall Santa, I hope you see this,” she wrote on 11 December. “My one-year-old son was super shy and not having any of the Santa thing.

“Not quite in full tears, but I’m about 95% sure that I would have had the ‘super meltdown’ picture if we went anywhere else.”