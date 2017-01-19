A mum decided to celebrate her 12-year-old daughter’s first period by throwing her a party, to make the occasion a “little more fun”.

Shelly Lee, from Florida, US, went all out with the “period party” by gifting her daughter, Brooke, with tampons, sanitary pans and a cake with red icing.

The mum had the idea to throw the celebration because her daughter seemed “anxious” about starting her period.

Brooke’s older cousin, Autumn Jenkins, shared snaps from the party on Twitter and wrote: “Brooke started her period today and my family is super extra.”